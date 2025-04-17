83-year-old man arrested for stealing honey from pavilion at Osaka Expo

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of theft for stealing honey from a booth at the Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the Osaka Expo.

Police said it was the first arrest made at the expo.

According to police, the man, from Tondabayashi City, Osaka Prefecture, is accused of stealing a jar of 200-gram honey, which was on sale for 6,800 yen, from the booth at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, TV Asahi reported.

A security guard spotted the man acting suspiciously and saw him put the jar in his bag without paying. He was arrested after trying to leave the pavilion at Commons A, that has pavilions from 29 countries.

Police said the man told them he thought the honey was a sample that he could take home.

In addition to the honey, the man had several other items that appeared to be products made overseas, including a bottle of beer, which police suspect the man stole from other pavilions at the expo.

