 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

83-year-old man arrested over death of wife says he was worn out from caring for her

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old wife at their apartment sometime between the night of Feb 25 and the morning of Feb 26.

According to police, Noboru Kanai has admitted strangling his wife Sumiko to death and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after her, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Sumiko was bedridden, and was found unconscious in her futon by a caregiver on the afternoon of Feb 26. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan is falling apart. So many ‘guardmen’ Having to work to supplement their meagre state pensions. The number of old people is trueing astonishing. The Japanese government has truly sold its people down the road. Prices rising,the pension is a joke.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo