83-year-old man arrested over death of wife says he was worn out from caring for her

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 80-year-old wife at their apartment sometime between the night of Feb 25 and the morning of Feb 26.

According to police, Noboru Kanai has admitted strangling his wife Sumiko to death and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after her, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Sumiko was bedridden, and was found unconscious in her futon by a caregiver on the afternoon of Feb 26. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

