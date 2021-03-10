83-year-old man arrested over murder of 76-year-old wife

Police in Sennan, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested an 83-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 76-year-old wife.

According to police, Masaru Katamine called 110 at around 9 a.m. Tuesday and said he had strangled his wife Yasuko about four or five hours earlier at their municipal housing unit, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house and found Yasuko already dead in her futon.

Police said Katamine told them he strangled his wife with a towel, but gave no motive. He was quoted as saying he doesn’t know why he did it.

© Japan Today