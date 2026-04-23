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83-year-old woman arrested over husband’s death says he was making fun of her

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NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested an 83-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 82-year-old husband.

According to police, Noriko Akaike is suspected of assaulting her husband Shinichi by punching him in the face and kicking him on Tuesday afternoon at their apartment in a prefectural housing complex in Minami Ward, Nagoya City, NTV reported.

At 9 p.m., Akaike called 119 and said her husband was unconscious. He was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.

The hospital notified police after seeing bruises all over Shinichi’s body.

Police said Akaike has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying,"My husband was making fun of me, so I hit and kicked him."

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Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Imagine the comments if it were the other way around.

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