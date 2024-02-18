83-year-old woman assaulted, robbed in Osaka

An 83-year-old woman was assaulted by a man who stole her purse, as she walked along a street in Osaka, on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. According to police, the woman, who is from Izumi City in Osaka Prefecture, was on her way to a relative's workplace. When she arrived at the building where her son works, a man suddenly attacked her from the side, punched her in the face and knocking her to the ground. The assailant then took her purse, containing 15,000 yen, from her handbag.

Her son heard the screams, ran outside, found his mother collapsed and called 110. The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for facial injury.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the assailant.

The scene is about 400 meters southeast of Nagahoribashi subway station in an area lined with apartments and restaurants.

