83-year-old woman found dead, husband injured in Saitama home

An 83-year-old woman was found dead and her 81-year-old husband seriously injured in their home in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday. Police said the woman, Michie Takei, was declared dead at the scene, while her husband was taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury.

According to police, the couple’s eldest son, 54, visited the house at around 9 a.m. to take his father for a regular hospital visit, Sankei Shimbun reported. The doors to the house were locked but the son had a key and let himself in. He founds his parents collapsed on the floor and called 110.

Police said Michie Takei had suffered injuries to the upper half of her body.

