83-year-old woman found murdered in home in Fukushima Pref

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, are investigating the murder of an 83-year-old woman whose body was found at the entrance to her house on Saturday.

According to police, the victim, Motoko Sakamoto, was last seen working in the field near her home late Friday. Fuji TV reported that on Saturday, at around 10:30 a.m., a 62-year-old male acquaintance came to visit Sakamoto, who lived alone, and found her body lying on the floor at the entrance.

An autopsy showed that Sakamoto died of brain damage after being beaten about the head and face with a blunt object, suffering a broken nose and other injuries.

Police said the front door was unlocked and there were no signs that the house had been ransacked.

