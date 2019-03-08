Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

83-year-old woman stabbed to death; daughter arrested

AICHI

Police in Aisai City, Aichi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 83-year-old mother at their residence.

According to police, the body of Suzuko Wakamatsu was found at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday by her granddaughter who called 119, Fuji TV reported. Police said Wakamatsu was found in her pajamas, lying on her back in her bedroom.  She was pronounced dead at the scene from stab wounds to her abdomen. Police said she had been dead for several hours.

A blood-stained fruit knife was lying on Wakamatsu’s futon.

Wakamatsu lived with her daughter who was not at home when police arrived. However, she was detained on Friday morning and confessed to killing her mother.

Police said the woman was rambling and quoted her as saying she stabbed her mother “because the inside of her stomach was unclean.”

