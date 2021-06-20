Man’s body left in house since Jan; wife, 2 children arrested for collecting pension

Police in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old woman, her 32-year-old daughter and 29-year-old son for failing to report the death of her 84-year-old husband and continuing to collect his pension.

According to police, Masahiro Tamura died at home in January, but his wife Michiko, daughter Yuko and son Akinori did not report his death, Sankei Shimbun reported. Instead, they left the body in a room and continued to collect Tamura’s monthly pension.

One of Tamura’s relatives, concerned at not being able to contact him for a long time, called 110 and asked police to check on him. Police visited the house at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and found Tamura’s decaying corpse wrapped in a futon.

Police said Tamura’s wife told them her husband died of natural causes and that they didn’t report his death because the family needed the money from his pension.

