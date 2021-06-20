Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man’s body left in house since Jan; wife, 2 children arrested for collecting pension

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old woman, her 32-year-old daughter and 29-year-old son for failing to report the death of her 84-year-old husband and continuing to collect his pension.

According to police, Masahiro Tamura died at home in January, but his wife Michiko, daughter Yuko and son Akinori did not report his death, Sankei Shimbun reported. Instead, they left the body in a room and continued to collect Tamura’s monthly pension.

One of Tamura’s relatives, concerned at not being able to contact him for a long time, called 110 and asked police to check on him. Police visited the house at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and found Tamura’s decaying corpse wrapped in a futon.

Police said Tamura’s wife told them her husband died of natural causes and that they didn’t report his death because the family needed the money from his pension.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo