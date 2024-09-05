84-year-old man, 57-year-old son found dead in likely murder-suicide

An 84-year-old man and his 57-year-old son, who suffered from a serious illness, were found dead at their home in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Hiroshi Miyata and his son Satoshi were found by Miyata’s wife when she returned home at around 10:30 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 119.

Police and firefighters who rushed to the scene found Miyata hanging from the stairs. Satoshi was found collapsed in his bedroom, with marks around his neck indicating he had been strangled by a cord.

Both father and son were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

There were no signs that anyone had broken into the house and police believe Miyata strangled Satoshi and then hanged himself.

