crime

84-year-old man arrested after assaulting wife with metal rod

1 Comment
FUKUSHIMA

Police in Furudono, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested an 84-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 70s, by beating her legs with a metal rod at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Friday. The woman sustained bruises to her right leg. After her husband stopped hitting her, she called 110.

Local media quoted police as saying that the man was drunk when they arrived at the home.

Police said the woman had consulted them a few years ago about her husband beating her but declined to file a criminal complaint then.

Too many old guys beating down their wives.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

