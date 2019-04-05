84-year-old man arrested for abandoning body of 96-year-old neighbor

Police in Mimasaka City, Okayama Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested an 84-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 96-year-old woman who was his neighbor.

According to police, Yukio Kobayashi, a farmer, is suspected of placing a vinyl sheet over the body of Hideko Matsumoto and then leaving it on a dirt road near his home where it was found at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. Matsumoto was last seen going for a walk on Wednesday morning.

The victim’s body displayed visible marks of trauma, prompting police to question her neighbors.

Police said Kobayashi has denied harming the woman. He was quoted as saying that he believed Matsumoto was ill when he saw her lying on the road and so he covered her with a sheet.

