84-year-old man arrested over death of 82-year-old wife

Police in Date, Hokkaido, have arrested an 84-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 82-year-old wife at their home.

Police said Tatsuo Funada is accused of strangling his wife Yoshiko to death between the night of Sept 3 and early the next morning, Kyodo News reported.

A relative called police on the morning of Sept 4 and said, "I called Yoshiko at around 8 a.m. but she didn't answer, so I became worried and went to visit her, but no one answered the doorbell."

When police arrived, they found Yoshiko unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Funada has admitted to killing his wife but has so far given no motive.

