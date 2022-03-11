84-year-old man arrested over murder of 87-year-old woman

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an 84-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old woman in the apartment building she managed earlier this month.

According to police, Masao Masaki has admitted to fatally stabbing Tomoko Oikawa in her first-floor apartment between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on March 2, and then stabbing himself in the stomach, Fuji TV reported. Oikawa suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest and stomach.

A friend who came to visit Oikawa found Masaki lying outside her apartment, bleeding from a knife wound to his stomach. Two blood-stained knives were beside him, police said.

Oikawa’s friend called 119. Oikawa and Masaki were taken to hospital where doctors declared Oikawa dead.

Police waited until Masaki had recovered before arresting him on Friday. They said Masaki suggested there had been trouble between himself and Oikawa over noise.

