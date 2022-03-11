Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

84-year-old man arrested over murder of 87-year-old woman

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an 84-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old woman in the apartment building she managed earlier this month.

According to police, Masao Masaki has admitted to fatally stabbing Tomoko Oikawa in her first-floor apartment between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on March 2, and then stabbing himself in the stomach, Fuji TV reported. Oikawa suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest and stomach. 

A friend who came to visit Oikawa found Masaki lying outside her apartment, bleeding from a knife wound to his stomach. Two blood-stained knives were beside him, police said.

Oikawa’s friend called 119. Oikawa and Masaki were taken to hospital where doctors declared Oikawa dead.  

Police waited until Masaki had recovered before arresting him on Friday. They said Masaki suggested there had been trouble between himself and Oikawa over noise.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo