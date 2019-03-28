84-year-old man found dead under bridge believed to be victim of hit-and-run

Police in Yuki City, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Wednesday that an 84-year-old man found dead under a bridge on Tuesday may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

According to police, a motorist was driving along a prefectural road at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when he noticed an abandoned bicycle on the bridge. He stopped the car and spotted man lying on the ground below the bridge, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the dead man was identified as Noboru Arai, a resident of Oyama City in Tochigi Prefecture, which is about 10 kilometers from the bridge

Arai’s bicycle was near the bridge’s handrail and the backside of the bike was twisted as if it had been hit by a vehicle. Police believe Arai was rear-ended by a car and the impact sent him flying off the bridge.

