Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

84-year-old man indicted for murder of 96-year-old neighbor

1 Comment
OKAYAMA

Prosecutors in Mimasaka City, Okayama Prefecture, have indicted an 84-year-old man over the murder of a 96-year-old woman who was his neighbor.

According to the indictment, Yukio Kobayashi, a farmer, is accused of killing Hideko Matsumoto by beating her about the head several times with a blunt object on April 3, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then placed a vinyl sheet over the body and left it on a dirt road near his home where it was found at around 11 a.m. the next day.

Matsumoto was last seen going for a walk on the morning of April 3.

Police said Kobayashi was initially arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body. He was quoted as saying that he believed Matsumoto was ill when he saw her lying on the road, so he covered her with a sheet.

Kobayashi underwent a psychiatric evaluation from May 13 until Sept 24. Prosecutors said the findings indicate he can be held criminally responsible for his actions, although he has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Neighborly love as ever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel