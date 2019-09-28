84-year-old man indicted for murder of 96-year-old neighbor

Prosecutors in Mimasaka City, Okayama Prefecture, have indicted an 84-year-old man over the murder of a 96-year-old woman who was his neighbor.

According to the indictment, Yukio Kobayashi, a farmer, is accused of killing Hideko Matsumoto by beating her about the head several times with a blunt object on April 3, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then placed a vinyl sheet over the body and left it on a dirt road near his home where it was found at around 11 a.m. the next day.

Matsumoto was last seen going for a walk on the morning of April 3.

Police said Kobayashi was initially arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body. He was quoted as saying that he believed Matsumoto was ill when he saw her lying on the road, so he covered her with a sheet.

Kobayashi underwent a psychiatric evaluation from May 13 until Sept 24. Prosecutors said the findings indicate he can be held criminally responsible for his actions, although he has so far given no motive.

