84-year-old woman arrested over murder of 59-year-old son

Police in Seto, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested an 84-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 59-year-old son at their home.

According to police, Mariko Kobayashi called 110 at around 11:25 p.m. Sunday and said she had killed her son, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the apartment and found the the woman’s son, Yoichi, unconscious after having been strangled with with an electric appliance cord. He was taken to hospital where he died early Monday morning.

Police said Kobayashi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she strangled her son at around 10:30 p.m. after he passed out from drinking in the living room. She told police he had lost his job and had been drinking heavily recently. She said they quarreled a lot and she couldn't cope with it anymore.

