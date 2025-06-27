84-year-old woman beaten to death in Hiroshima Prefecture

Police in Shobara City, Hiroshima Prefecture, said that an 84-year-old woman was beaten to death at her home on Tuesday.

Police said that the victim, Sadayo Yabuki, died due to blood loss after being hit on the head and face multiple times with a blunt object, Sankei Shimbun reported. She also suffered a fractured skull.

An acquaintance who had been asked to check on her safety found the victim at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The front door to the house was unlocked and there were no obvious signs of disturbance inside, police said. The woman lived alone.

