84-year-old woman calls police to say she killed husband

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested an 84-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 83-year-old husband.

According to police, Toshiko Kondo called 110 at around 2 p.m. on Thursday and said she had killed her husband, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the house and found the body of her husband, Nobuharu, on the second floor near the stairs. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said a cable was wound tightly around his neck.

Police said Toshiko has consulted them on five occasions since last year about fights she had been having with her husband and that recently he had told her to move out.

