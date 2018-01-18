84-year-old woman loses Y70 mil in scam over nursing home place

An 84-year-old woman in Tokyo has been swindled out of around 70 million yen after she was told to send money to avoid problems related to a nursing home place, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, a man pretending to be an employee of a real estate company called the woman last June, telling her she had won the right to a place in a nursing home and asking if she would allow another person to use it.

After she accepted, a man claiming to be an official of the nursing home called her and said allowing another person to take the place was a crime and she should send him money as she might be investigated for not disclosing income. He said the money would be returned at a later date.

The frightened woman used a delivery service to send amounts ranging from 300,000 yen to 10 million yen on 10 occasions until December 2017 to addresses specified by the man claiming to work for the nursing home, the police said.

© KYODO