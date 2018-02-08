85-year-old husband says he strangled sick wife to ‘put her out of her misery’

Police in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of killing his bedridden 78-year-old wife.

Police said Tokuji Imai has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he “quickly wanted to put his suffering wife out of her misery," Fuji TV reported.

According to police, Imai strangled his wife Akie with a towel at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a female home care worker visited the Imai residence at 8:30 a.m. and found Akie dead in her bed. She contacted the nursing home which then called police.

Imai wasn’t home at the time and was found walking in a nearby parking lot by police. He had left a note at home in which he said he had killed his wife. Police suspect he was contemplating suicide.

Due to an illness, Akie was left paralyzed on one side of her body, had a speech impediment, and was bedridden.

