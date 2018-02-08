Police in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of killing his bedridden 78-year-old wife.
Police said Tokuji Imai has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he “quickly wanted to put his suffering wife out of her misery," Fuji TV reported.
According to police, Imai strangled his wife Akie with a towel at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a female home care worker visited the Imai residence at 8:30 a.m. and found Akie dead in her bed. She contacted the nursing home which then called police.
Imai wasn’t home at the time and was found walking in a nearby parking lot by police. He had left a note at home in which he said he had killed his wife. Police suspect he was contemplating suicide.
Due to an illness, Akie was left paralyzed on one side of her body, had a speech impediment, and was bedridden.© Japan Today
16 Comments
Login to comment
maybeperhapsyes
85-year-old husband says he strangled sick wife to ‘put her out of her misery’
...and to perhaps end his "misery" too.
He should have sought help or at least speak to someone about it.
True or not we only have his word for it.
Strangerland
What makes you think he didn’t?
maybeperhapsyes
is that all you ever do dude is go around second guessing everyone's opinions?
Do you think he really said to someone..."If I don't get some help with my wife I'm going to bump her off"
No? Me neither bud.
Bintaro
It would be time in developed countries to have a serious debate about euthanasia.
Michael Jackson
He will get away with murder because no judge will put an 85 year old man in jail
Michael Jackson
How do we know she wanted to be put out of her misery
simon g
I think her husband of over 5 decades would know. Why do you think a man that loved a woman that long would suddenly want to kill her without a good reason? You ever cared for a person that has lost all independence and is depressed as there is no hope of getting better? If not, perhaps better not to ask silly questions.
Steven Fennel
He's a murderer and should be punished as one. Why he did it is irrelevant.
Lock him up for the rest of his days
Michael Jackson
@simon - So we should just take his word for it? "Your honor, she wanted me to do it." "Okay then, case dismissed".
Michael Jackson
@ Simon - What if the husband of five decades had a girlfriend who wanted to move in, but the wife was in the way?
Michael Jackson
@ Simon - what if the husband of five decades was tired of spending his pension on caring for his wife instead of wine, women, and Pachinko? I could keep going because as strangerland will tell you there are an infinite number of possibilities
Slickdrifter
We see this often lately in Japan. It is time Japan figure a way to start dealing with its growing elderly population that are sick and blue with a feeling of no way out.
It is very frustrating to say the least. I really hope we see some systems in place when one feels he or she can not go on and resorts to something like this. Someone can be dispatched from a local ward office to offer aid and counseling. I feel for both the husband and the wife. Tragic.
thepersoniamnow
I have little doubt what he says is true.
How sad and unnecessary. I’m definately an advocate for dying when you want to and with dignity.
Toasted Heretic
What a heartbreaking decision to have to make. How desperate he must have been.
A brave man, who must have gone through hell to end his wife's suffering.
Andy30
My grandmother was the same the last couple of years of her life. Always been a very independent woman, she was suffering so much not been able to move, to cook herself... She couldn't speak very well anymore but asked me few time to help her die. I couldn't help but totally understood how she was feeling.
GW
MJackson
By any chance when you were reading the article to YOU notice that an 85YEAR OLD was taking care of a 78YEAROLD with some EXTREMELY SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES!!
Sorry for shouting but for crying out loud, pay attention!
As I have been saying for years on this site, Do you want to grow old in Japan?
THIS is potentially all of our futures if we plan to stay here till the END!
And like I have been saying we will see & hear a LOT more about cases like this.....just try to imagine all the sad stories that never make the news.....there must bee hundreds dying like this day in day out, how sad