85-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of wife

OTARU, Hokkaido

Police in Otaru, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his wife.

According to police, the suspect, Takeo Sugawara, slashed his wife, who is in her 80s, in the neck and face, at their home sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday, local media reported. He then called 119.

The woman was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Sunday, police said.

Police said Sugawara has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he intended to kill his wife because he was worn out from caring for her. His wife broke her leg three months ago.

