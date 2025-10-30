 Japan Today
crime

85-year-old man arrested for attempted murder says he thought victim was trying to collect money from him

3 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka City have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked a 65-year-old man on his way to work on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 a.m. on a sidewalk in Chuo Ward. NTV reported that a police officer jogging witnessed the attack and detained the man.

According to police, the suspect, Masaru Hamasaki, claimed he attacked the man because he thought he was a scammer who had come to collect money from him.

Police said Hamasaki tried to stab the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife. The victim fell while dodging the attack. Hamasaki sat on top of him and slashed him in the right elbow and left cheek.

Hamasaki then attempted to swing the knife down, but was stopped by the police officer. He had two other knives in his left hand, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. He told police he did not know Hamasaki.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Three knives at 6 in the morning?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Three knives at 6 in the morning?

At that rate, he'd of had a dozen before the day was finished!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Crazy old coot. This is as bad as getting attacked by a bear on the way to work.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

