crime

85-year-old man arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death of woman, son

SHIZUOKA

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after his truck hit and killed a 59-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son last week.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan 15 on a prefectural road, Kyodo News reported. Police said Manami Imai and her son Yusuke were putting out the garbage and were placing netting over the bags when they were hit by a truck that kept going.

A passerby saw the two collapsed by the side of the road and called 119. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police identified the truck driver, Takayuki Gomi, a salesman from Numazu, after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. The left side of his truck was damaged, police said.

Police said Gomi has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he passed the scene in his truck but did not hit anyone.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

