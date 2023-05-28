Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

85-year-old man arrested for stealing condoms from convenience store

2 Comments
GIFU

Police in Gifu City have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting two packs of condoms from a convenience store.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Chukyo TV reported. Police said Ko Sasaki, of no fixed address and who claims to be self-employed, took two packs of condoms, worth about 2,000 yen, and tried to leave the store without paying for them.

The store manager, a woman in her 50s, saw Sasaki pocket the condoms and detained him at the entrance to the store, while another employee called police.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

85 years old, 85! Can you believe it? Well, I’m surprised he still has the need for condo,s at his advanced age, but that’s his business isn’t it.

Well, wouldn’t it be better in this kind of instance for a man of this age to be banned from the store rather than go through the awful police detention system.

its only a mini crime you see, it defies belief

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Gateball club.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel