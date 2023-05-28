85-year-old man arrested for stealing condoms from convenience store

Police in Gifu City have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting two packs of condoms from a convenience store.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Chukyo TV reported. Police said Ko Sasaki, of no fixed address and who claims to be self-employed, took two packs of condoms, worth about 2,000 yen, and tried to leave the store without paying for them.

The store manager, a woman in her 50s, saw Sasaki pocket the condoms and detained him at the entrance to the store, while another employee called police.

