85-year-old man arrested for stealing condoms from convenience store

Police in Gifu City have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting two packs of condoms from a convenience store.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Chukyo TV reported. Police said Ko Sasaki, of no fixed address and who claims to be self-employed, took two packs of condoms, worth about 2,000 yen, and tried to leave the store without paying for them.
The store manager, a woman in her 50s, saw Sasaki pocket the condoms and detained him at the entrance to the store, while another employee called police.© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
85 years old, 85! Can you believe it? Well, I’m surprised he still has the need for condo,s at his advanced age, but that’s his business isn’t it.
Well, wouldn’t it be better in this kind of instance for a man of this age to be banned from the store rather than go through the awful police detention system.
its only a mini crime you see, it defies belief
wallace
Gateball club.