crime

85-year-old man arrested over death of 80-year-old wife

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife. 

Police quoted Enzo Iwata, who was arrested on Monday, as saying, “My wife was sick, and we were pessimistic about our future. My wife hung herself.”

A male passerby at a park in Higashinari Ward contacted the authorities around 4:25 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He told police he saw an elderly man pushing a woman seated in a wheelchair who appeared not to be moving.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Iwata still there. His wife, covered with a blue tarp, was also found near a pull-up bar. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Police said Iwata claims that he brought a vinyl string so his wife could hang herself on the park’s pull-up bar. Investigators have confirmed that she had marks on her neck from a cord. 

Furthermore, Iwata confessed that he was planning to die with his wife but couldn’t go through with it.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

