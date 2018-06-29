85-year-old man who strangled sick wife to ‘put her out of her misery’ gets 2 1/2 years in prison

An 85-year-old man who was arrested for killing his bedridden 78-year-old wife at their home in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, in February, has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

The Utsunomiya District Court handed down its verdict against Tokuji Imai, Fuji TV reported on Friday. Imai admitted to strangling his wife Akie to death with a towel at around 10 a.m. on Feb 7. He told police he quickly wanted to put his suffering wife out of her misery, the court heard.

A home care worker visited the Imai residence at 8:30 a.m. on Feb 8 and found Akie dead in her bed. Imai wasn’t home at the time and was found walking in a nearby parking lot by police. He had left a note at home in which he said he had killed his wife.

Due to an illness, Akie was left paralyzed on one side of her body, had a speech impediment, and was bedridden.

