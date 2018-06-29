Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

85-year-old man who strangled sick wife to ‘put her out of her misery’ gets 2 1/2 years in prison

1 Comment
TOCHIGI

An 85-year-old man who was arrested for killing his bedridden 78-year-old wife at their home in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, in February, has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

The Utsunomiya District Court handed down its verdict against Tokuji Imai, Fuji TV reported on Friday. Imai admitted to strangling his wife Akie to death with a towel at around 10 a.m. on Feb 7. He told police he quickly wanted to put his suffering wife out of her misery, the court heard.

A home care worker visited the Imai residence at 8:30 a.m. on Feb 8 and found Akie dead in her bed. Imai wasn’t home at the time and was found walking in a nearby parking lot by police. He had left a note at home in which he said he had killed his wife.  

Due to an illness, Akie was left paralyzed on one side of her body, had a speech impediment, and was bedridden.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

1 Comment
Login to comment

I have zero sympathies, this was murder.

Strangling someone to death is hardly a quick and 'humane' method of ending a life.

Two and a half years is a mockery of the system.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon