crime

85-year-old woman fatally struck by driver playing Pokemon Go

4 Comments
AICHI

An 85-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture, police said Sunday. The female driver of the car, who resides in the same city, was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Yoshi Nagata was crossing a prefectural road in Heisakacho, when she was suddenly struck by the car. Nagata was rushed to hospital but died an hour and a half later from her injuries.

Police revealed Sunday that the driver admitted she was playing Pokemon Go while operating her vehicle at the time of the incident. Police quoted her as saying she was looking at her mobile phone game’s history—a tracking feature called “The Adventure Notebook”—at the time of the accident.  

Since 2016, drivers playing Pokemon Go have been blamed for a number of driving fatalities. A feature was added to make it inoperable when moving at a certain speed. However, this specification is apparently disabled when players view “The Adventure Notebook.”

4 Comments
I may be wrong, but didn't a truck driver recently get two years for doing the same thing? Expect a light sentence if any, or a payoff followed by a dropping of the charges.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I often see them at night in a free parking lot here, cruising around slowly, glued to their screens catching pixels. They don't do any harm, but they just annoy me. I've considered bouncing myself off their cars, rinsing them for a million or two. Reckon I could get away with a couple of shakedowns a year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

..........and maybe a broken leg or two. Let us know how it goes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The walking dead are infesting Tokyo. Go to Odaiba on any given weekend and hundreds of drones with faces plastered to the screen are limping along randomly trying to find an imaginery pixelated monster for a small blast of neurotoxin in the brain. Humanity is over.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

