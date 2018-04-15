85-year-old woman fatally struck by driver playing Pokemon Go

An 85-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture, police said Sunday. The female driver of the car, who resides in the same city, was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Yoshi Nagata was crossing a prefectural road in Heisakacho, when she was suddenly struck by the car. Nagata was rushed to hospital but died an hour and a half later from her injuries.

Police revealed Sunday that the driver admitted she was playing Pokemon Go while operating her vehicle at the time of the incident. Police quoted her as saying she was looking at her mobile phone game’s history—a tracking feature called “The Adventure Notebook”—at the time of the accident.

Since 2016, drivers playing Pokemon Go have been blamed for a number of driving fatalities. A feature was added to make it inoperable when moving at a certain speed. However, this specification is apparently disabled when players view “The Adventure Notebook.”

© Japan Today