crime

85-year-old woman found dead at home

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, said Saturday they are investigating the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found dead in her home.

According to police, the woman was found lying on the floor in the hallway near the front door of her home at around 7 p.m. Friday, NHK reported. The victim lived alone, police said, adding that relatives found the body when they came over to visit her.

Police said there were external signs of injury and bleeding on the woman's body and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

