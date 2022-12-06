Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

85-year-old woman found strangled to death at home in Nagano Prefecture

NAGANO

Police in Ina, Nagano Prefecture, said an 85-year-old woman has been found strangled to death at her home.

Local media reported that the body of Kinuyo Hara, who lived alone, was found on the floor inside her home just before 6 p.m. on Dec 3 by a friend who had come to visit her.  

An autopsy determined the cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation. 

Police said there were signs that rooms in Hara’s apartment had been searched. Several burglary cases have occurred in the area recently, police said.

