85-year-old woman stabbed to death, husband wounded in apparent murder-suicide bid

An 85-year-old woman was apparently fatally stabbed by her 87-year-old husband who then tried to kill himself, at their home in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, police said.

The two were found by their oldest daughter when she visited them just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday after no one answered her phone calls, Fuji TV reported. Police said Sumiko Kaminaga was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her husband had a knife wound to his stomach which police believe was self-inflicted. Police quoted doctors as saying his wound is not life-threatening.

Police said the daughter, who lives elsewhere in Ibaraki Prefecture, told them that her father had been her ailing mother's sole caregiver. She told police that when she found her parents, her father told her he had stabbed her mother and that he wanted to die, too.

