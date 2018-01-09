85-year-old motorist hits teenage girls after ignoring family call not to drive

An 85-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hitting two high school students while driving in eastern Japan after ignoring his family's request not to get behind the wheel, police said.
Kiyokatsu Kawabata allegedly hit the two girls with his vehicle in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, at around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, leaving them unconscious, the police said, adding Kawabata has admitted to the charge.
According to the police, Kawabata's family had asked him not to drive as he recently caused a minor accident.
The two girls -- Miku Oshima, 18, and Sakura Ota, 16 -- were hit as they were heading to their high school on their bicycles for an opening ceremony for the new term.
Ota was run down first and Oshima was also hit before the man's vehicle overturned after bumping into a wall, the police said.
Kawabata told the police, "The accident occurred before I could realize what had happened." There was no sign at the accident site that brakes had been applied.
In recent years, the rate of traffic accidents caused by people aged 75 or older in Japan has been on the increase, with elderly drives responsible for around 10% of the total accidents that ended in a fatality in 2016.
Japan has begun implementing a stricter cognitive function test for elderly people who wish to renew their driver's license as authorities bid to curb the rise of serious traffic accidents. The government has also been campaigning for elderly drivers to voluntarily give up their licenses.© KYODO
Aly Rustom
That's really sad. I hope they are ok.
Yubaru
Interesting that the victims names are being published here. Typically speaking "minors" names, involved in crimes or accidents that do not result in death are not openly published to protect their identity.
This old guy, needs to spend some time in the koban jail room!
sensei258
Maybe now they'll take away his keys
Dango bong
I am sure he had massively pressing business to attend to that was worth endangering other people's lives
ebisen
Denying dementia is one of the first signs...despite the warnings given by persons close to him, and an accident...
Disillusioned
That's probably not necessary because the car rolled on its roof and is most likely unrepairable.
Tommy Jones
A car does not roll over after "bumping" into a wall. Words have meanings.
Mirai Hayashi
Luddite
Take his licence away.
garypen
Why do you assume dementia had anything to do with this?
While it is a possibility, it's more likely due to what most accidents like this are due:
Diminished senses, slowed reflexes, reduced motor function. You know, the standard symptoms of aging.
SaikoPhysco
Narrow roads and an increasing number of narrow old minds on them along with a high number of bicyclists is a recipe for unfortunate events like this. I saw the footage of the accident... it appears the girls had no chance to get out of the way due to high walls directly to their left. Japan and its walls... some areas have regulated that walls can be no higher than 3 feet with new construction... which would probably give a bicyclist the chance to at least dive over the wall on a narrow street if they at least see the car coming. Any and all measures, within reason, need to be taken if elderly motorists continue to drive with abandon.
afewtoomany
Elderly drivers on the streets is one of many reasons why people on their bikes should look before entering a road, not ride on the wrong side or the center of the road, etc. Confidence seems to trump common sense these days. I'm speaking in a general sense, not about this particular incident.
Reckless
Time for a nice large transfer of assets from the old geezer to the young ladies...
sir_bentley28
Its surely isn't dementia, but it seems to me to be just his selfish pride.As the old saying goes "Pride cometh before the fall". Those two innocent girls, I really hope to hear some good news about them. This guy should be made to pay LOTS!
papigiulio
Does unconscious mean in a coma? The poor girls are in a coma.
clamenza
Lock him up for a good 3 years if the girls recover. Life if they don’t fully recover.
Old b**s like him are incapable of being told what to do.
Steven Fennel
Another one!
japan needs to set an example for these people. Lock him up for the rest of his life. It could have been much worse.
Matt
Yearly driving tests for the elderly are a good way to physically see whether they are still capable of driving. But, in reality, his family are the most likely to know how bad he was. They should have taken the keys away!
I really hope both girls recover, they have long lives to live yet. One is well known on Insta. It is close to home this one!
Bungle
As you be said before, automatically invalidate driving licences at 80, and and anyone who wishes to drive after that must a) demonstrate a need, and, b) pass a stringent medical.
Larry Kanter
Bungle, I think you bungled that one. I'm 84 years old, drive 25K a year now, down from a high of 40K a few years back,, over 1 1/2 million miles without an accident, play tennis 4 times a week. You're suggesting that because some older people cause accidents, that I should be forced to give up my license?. I'll go along with more frequent testing to be sure that there isn't a decline in ability, but giving up a license while perfectly capable of safely driving a vehicle is a rediculous non solution to a non problem
Alex Einz
Yes, you at 84 have to give away your license, how about instead of winging about it, make an example before you kill somebody.
That old geezer deserves a hanging in my book and all his family hopefully pays all they got as reparations to the victims, they should have taken the key away.
Ray Payne
Elderly drives are responsible for around 10% of the total accidents that ended in a fatality in 2016.
Are the other 90% of total accidents mostly caused by young drivers zig sagging in and out of traffic at high speeds?
Percentage wise, no doubt the elderly drivers exercise more safety caution than the younger drivers.
When there is an elderly driver accident - Younger drivers jump up and down pointing their finger - yet they are many of the ones creating the other 90% majority of fatal accidents.