86-year-old man admits killing 16-year-old granddaughter but says he was drunk

An 86-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his 16-year-old granddaughter in Fukui City has admitted to killing the girl but says he was drunk and lost his temper.

However, police said Susumu Tomizawa has been giving cryptic answers during questioning since his arrest on Sept 9 for fatally stabbing his granddaughter Tomomi Tomizawa who had been living with him. She died from multiple stab wounds inflicted on her upper body.

Tomizawa called the girl’s father and said she had fallen down the stairs and was unconscious. The father arrived and called police. Tomomi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. At the time, Tomizawa said nothing about stabbing the girl.

Tomomi had moved in with her grandfather in July, telling a neighbor she did so because her parents “always fight.”

Prior to the murder, Tomizawa is believed to have been drinking alcohol. He was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper because his granddaughter said something harsh to him but he couldn’t remember what it was. He said he might have stabbed her on impulse but couldn’t be certain.

Police say his intoxication and mental state have placed his criminal responsibility into question.

Neighbors said that while Tomomi was living with her grandfather, there had been no sign of any friction between them whenever they were seen outside together.

Furthermore, a former co-worker of Tomomi who had a part-time job revealed that Tomizawa would occasionally pick her up by car. She would also purchase her grandfather’s favorite snacks.

The co-worker said: “Tomomi would sometimes talk about her grandfather at work. I don’t understand how this could have happened.”

