crime

86-year-old man arrested for molesting two sisters aged 6 and 4

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested an 86-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting two sisters aged 6 and 4 at a shopping center last October.

According to police, the suspect, Mitsuhiko Takechi, who lives in Taito Ward, has admitted to molesting the girls at the shopping center in Koto Ward at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct 13.

Police said that the girls were with their father but drifted away from him while he was shopping. Takechi started chatting with them and led them to a multi-purpose toilet where he kissed them, licked their tongues and fondled the lower parts of their bodies. After he let them go, the girls told their father what had happened and he called 110.

Takechi, who was identified through an analysis of surveillance camera footage, was quoted by police as saying he thought the girls were cute. He said he would often go to the shopping center and watch a play area for children and that he had molested another girl once before.

Police said Takechi also admitted that he knew what he was doing was a criminal offense.

