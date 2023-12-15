Newsletter Signup Register / Login
86-year-old man arrested over death of ailing 81-year-old wife

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested an 86-year-old man on suspicion of killing his ailing 81-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Haruo Yoshida called 119 at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and said he had strangled his wife. Kyodo News reported. Police went to the house in Nerima Ward and found the woman, Kyoko Yoshida, lying in the hallway, unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Yoshida has admitted strangling his wife with his hands and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after her. Police said the victim had a leg disability and had been unable to walk for about a year.

The couple lived with their two sons who were both at work at the time.

Oh no, not again

Why can’t we have better social services here for people in need? It makes me so upset that people feel driven to doing things like this.

