Police in Ninohe, Iwate Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested an 86-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 87-year-old wife at their home.

Police said Shinpei Hatakeyama has admitted to strangling his wife Kazuko at around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Hatakeyama called 110 at 7:30 a.m. and said he had killed his wife.

Kazuko was taken to hospital where she died at around 8:40 a.m.

