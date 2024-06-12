 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

86-year-old woman arrested after threatening police officer with knife at her home

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an 86-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threatened a 56-year-old police officer with a knife at her home in Haboro town on Yagishiri Island.

According to Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp, police received a call on Monday night from the woman, Kise Mori, who claimed that someone had broken into her residence.

A police officer went to her home at around 8:35 p.m. While he was looking for signs of a break-in, Mori brandished a kitchen knife and approached him while yelling, “I’m going to stab you.” The police officer took the knife away from her and neither of them were injured.

Police said Mori has made several robbery reports in the past, but they were unable to confirm their veracity.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog