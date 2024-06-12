86-year-old woman arrested after threatening police officer with knife at her home

Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an 86-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threatened a 56-year-old police officer with a knife at her home in Haboro town on Yagishiri Island.

According to Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp, police received a call on Monday night from the woman, Kise Mori, who claimed that someone had broken into her residence.

A police officer went to her home at around 8:35 p.m. While he was looking for signs of a break-in, Mori brandished a kitchen knife and approached him while yelling, “I’m going to stab you.” The police officer took the knife away from her and neither of them were injured.

Police said Mori has made several robbery reports in the past, but they were unable to confirm their veracity.

