 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

86-year-old woman arrested over 91-year-old husband’s death, says she was tired of caring for him

1 Comment
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 86-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 91-year-old husband and then trying to kill herself.

According to police, Yoko Yoshihara has admitted strangling her husband Kiyoshi to death with a necktie while he was in his care bed at home between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The couple’s eldest daughter returned home from shopping at 11:40 a.m. and called 110 to report that her father wasn’t breathing and that her mother was bleeding from a stab wound to the neck and cuts to her wrist.

The couple were taken to hospital. Kiyoshi was declared dead on arrival while his wife’s wounds are not life-threatening, police said. They added that Yoko has admitted killing her bedridden husband and quoted her as saying she was worn out from looking after him.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Unbelievably sad isn’t it.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we need better social services for the vulnerable. Spend less on weapons and more on helping these people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog