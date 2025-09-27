86-year-old woman arrested over 91-year-old husband’s death, says she was tired of caring for him

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 86-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 91-year-old husband and then trying to kill herself.
According to police, Yoko Yoshihara has admitted strangling her husband Kiyoshi to death with a necktie while he was in his care bed at home between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported.
The couple’s eldest daughter returned home from shopping at 11:40 a.m. and called 110 to report that her father wasn’t breathing and that her mother was bleeding from a stab wound to the neck and cuts to her wrist.
The couple were taken to hospital. Kiyoshi was declared dead on arrival while his wife’s wounds are not life-threatening, police said. They added that Yoko has admitted killing her bedridden husband and quoted her as saying she was worn out from looking after him.© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
Unbelievably sad isn’t it.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we need better social services for the vulnerable. Spend less on weapons and more on helping these people.