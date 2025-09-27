86-year-old woman arrested over 91-year-old husband’s death, says she was tired of caring for him

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 86-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 91-year-old husband and then trying to kill herself.

According to police, Yoko Yoshihara has admitted strangling her husband Kiyoshi to death with a necktie while he was in his care bed at home between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The couple’s eldest daughter returned home from shopping at 11:40 a.m. and called 110 to report that her father wasn’t breathing and that her mother was bleeding from a stab wound to the neck and cuts to her wrist.

The couple were taken to hospital. Kiyoshi was declared dead on arrival while his wife’s wounds are not life-threatening, police said. They added that Yoko has admitted killing her bedridden husband and quoted her as saying she was worn out from looking after him.

© Japan Today