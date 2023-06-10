86-year-old woman killed in nursing home; husband questioned

Police in Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, said Sunday they are questioning an 88-year-old man after his 86-year-old wife was found dead in the nursing home where they both lived.

According to police, Chihomi Masudome was found dead in her bed at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday by an employee making the rounds of the facility. Kyodo News quoted police as saying she had been strangled to death by a cord from her husband's electric shaver.

Police said they are questioning the victim’s husband who shared the same room with his wife.

Masudome, who was bedridden, and her husband moved into the nursing home about a year ago. Her husband, who is in a wheelchair, has been undergoing rehabilitation so he could return home.

© Japan Today