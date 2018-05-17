87-year-old dementia patient arrested for stabbing nurse

An 87-year-old man suffering from dementia has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 23-year-old nurse with a pair of scissors.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday at a nursing home that provides intensive care for elderly people with dementia in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The stabbing occurred when the nurse noticed the man walking with the scissors in the second floor living room. When she told him to put the scissors down, he suddenly attacked her. The nurse was stabbed in the chest and sustained minor injuries.

The man entered the facility in April after being diagnosed with advanced dementia. After his wife died, he had been living with his eldest son before being admitted to the nursing home. Although he can walk and eat on his own accord, the suspect requires 24-hour nursing care.

Police said he has denied the charges and alternates between periods of lucidity and dementia.

A social welfare corporation that manages the facility told local media the suspect suffered from severe dementia and had previously exhibited behavioral outbursts such as hitting a male caregiver and yelling verbal abuse at other staff.

At the time of the incident, there were five employees working the night shift at the facility. Ten patients live in the same section as the suspect, with one nurse on duty at night.

