87-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of wife

Police in Ichinoseki City, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his wife, who is in her 80s, at their home.

According to police, Takashi Sato is suspected of attempting to kill his wife by slashing her neck with a knife sometime between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday, TBS reported. A family member called police.

Sato’s wife was taken to hospital. Police said her wound is not life-threatening.

Police said Sato has admitted to the allegation but has given no motive.

© Japan Today