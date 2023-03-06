Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

87-year-old man held for carrying knife with intent to commit suicide

0 Comments
MATSUE, Shimane

Police in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested an 87-year-old man who was wielding a kitchen knife as he walked along a street on Sunday.

According to police, the man was detained at around 1:30 p.m. Local media reported that he was carrying a kitchen knife with a blade measuring 16.5 centimeters. A passerby called 110 and said there was “a man holding a kitchen knife.”

The man, who was arrested for violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, was quoted by police as saying he was going to use the knife to commit suicide.

Sad that would have suicidal thoughts like that, especially when he has his whole life ahead of him.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

