87-year-old man arrested over death of ailing wife

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 89-year-old wife.

According to police, Sho Masubuchi used a thin cord to strangle his wife Chiyo at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called his 65-year-old son and told him what he had done and that he was taking his wife to a nearby cemetery where he could die with her.

The son called 110 and police rushed to the cemetery where they found Chiyo lying beside a tombstone, unconscious but alive. She was taken to hospital where she died early Sunday morning. Masubuchi, who was also at the cemetery, had tried to strangle himself by tightly winding a cord around his own neck, but his injury is not life-threatening, police said.

Masubuchi was quoted by police as saying his wife suffered from dementia and found it hard to move ever since breaking her hip several years ago. He told police he felt sorry to see her in that condition and wanted to end her suffering.

