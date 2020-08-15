Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

87-year-old man arrested over death of ailing wife

0 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 89-year-old wife.

According to police, Sho Masubuchi used a thin cord to strangle his wife Chiyo at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called his 65-year-old son and told him what he had done and that he was taking his wife to a nearby cemetery where he could die with her.

The son called 110 and police rushed to the cemetery where they found Chiyo lying beside a tombstone, unconscious but alive. She was taken to hospital where she died early Sunday morning. Masubuchi, who was also at the cemetery, had tried to strangle himself by tightly winding a cord around his own neck, but his injury is not life-threatening, police said.

Masubuchi was quoted by police as saying his wife suffered from dementia and found it hard to move ever since breaking her hip several years ago. He told police he felt sorry to see her in that condition and wanted to end her suffering.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo