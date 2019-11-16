87-year-old man arrested over wife’s murder in June

Police in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 88-year-old wife at their home in June.

According to police, Akiko Okumura was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife at her home on June 14. She suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest and stomach, Fuji TV quoted police as saying. Her husband Shuzo was also found at the scene after apparently having stabbed himself in the stomach, police said.

He has since been in hospital and police waited until he had fully recovered before arresting him on Tuesday.

Police said he has denied the allegations, claiming he “has no recollection” of the incident.

