crime

87-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing wife

CHIBA

Police said an 87-year-old man is suspected of killing his 88-year-old wife and then trying to kill himself at their home in Yachiyoshi, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 11:30 a.m. Friday and said he had killed his wife and gave the address, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house and found the body of Akiko Okumura lying on a futon in the first-floor bedroom. She had several stab wounds to her left side and abdomen and was declared dead at the scene.

Her husband was found slumped on the floor near the front door, with a stab wound to his stomach. Two blood-stained knives were beside him.  He was taken to hospital where officials said his wound is not life-threatening.

Police said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

