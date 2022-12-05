Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

87-year-old woman arrested for abandoning ailing ex-husband to die

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Nagoya have arrested an 87-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning her 89-year-old ex-husband at home while his health deteriorated to the point where he died last month.

According to police, Kazuko Ichikawa has been charged with negligence as a guardian resulting in death, Kyodo News reported. Police said Ichikawa has denied the charge and quoted her as saying, “I never left my ex-husband unattended.”

Although the couple were divorced, they had been living together since 2008. Police have learned that Ichikawa’s ex-husband, Satoshi Sugino, was vomiting and collapsed on the floor of their apartment at around 4:30 p.m. on Nov 20. Instead of seeking medical assistance, Ichikawa allegedly allowed her ex-husband’s health to deteriorate and he died from an unspecified illness on Nov 26.

The incident came to light after a neighbor contacted police to report that something suspicious seemed to be going on in the apartment.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel