87-year-old woman arrested for abandoning ailing ex-husband to die

Police in Nagoya have arrested an 87-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning her 89-year-old ex-husband at home while his health deteriorated to the point where he died last month.

According to police, Kazuko Ichikawa has been charged with negligence as a guardian resulting in death, Kyodo News reported. Police said Ichikawa has denied the charge and quoted her as saying, “I never left my ex-husband unattended.”

Although the couple were divorced, they had been living together since 2008. Police have learned that Ichikawa’s ex-husband, Satoshi Sugino, was vomiting and collapsed on the floor of their apartment at around 4:30 p.m. on Nov 20. Instead of seeking medical assistance, Ichikawa allegedly allowed her ex-husband’s health to deteriorate and he died from an unspecified illness on Nov 26.

The incident came to light after a neighbor contacted police to report that something suspicious seemed to be going on in the apartment.

