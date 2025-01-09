87-year-old woman jumps from 2nd floor of home after being tied up by intruder

An 87-year-old woman jumped from the second floor of her home after she was tied up by an intruder looking for money, in Kamogawa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman told them she was awakened just after midnight by a man who broke into her house and demanded money, NTV reported. He threatened her, then tied her hands and legs with a rope and began searching the house.

The woman managed to free herself and jumped from the second floor and went to her neighbor’s house. The neighbor called 110.

By the time police arrived, the intruder had fled. The woman injured her leg during her escape and was treated at a hospital.

Police said the man entered the house by breaking a window on the first floor.

