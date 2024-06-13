 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

88-year-old man arrested for strangling 80-year-old wife to death

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested an 88-year-old man on suspicion of strangling his 80-year-old wife to death.

Police said they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday from a woman who said “My father says he killed my mother,” broadcaster NTV reported. Police went to the public housing unit in Hirano Ward and found the body of Yoshiko Yamamoto collapsed on her bed. There was a towel tightly wrapped around her neck.

Police said Yamamoto’s husband was on the floor, bleeding from his neck and hands. A blood-stained knife was nearby. He was taken to hospital and was in a serious but stable condition on Thursday. Police said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

Police believe Yamamoto killed his wife and then tried to take his own life.

The couple’s daughter, who called police, did not live with them and had come for a visit.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog