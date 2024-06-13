88-year-old man arrested for strangling 80-year-old wife to death

Police in Osaka have arrested an 88-year-old man on suspicion of strangling his 80-year-old wife to death.

Police said they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday from a woman who said “My father says he killed my mother,” broadcaster NTV reported. Police went to the public housing unit in Hirano Ward and found the body of Yoshiko Yamamoto collapsed on her bed. There was a towel tightly wrapped around her neck.

Police said Yamamoto’s husband was on the floor, bleeding from his neck and hands. A blood-stained knife was nearby. He was taken to hospital and was in a serious but stable condition on Thursday. Police said they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

Police believe Yamamoto killed his wife and then tried to take his own life.

The couple’s daughter, who called police, did not live with them and had come for a visit.

© Japan Today