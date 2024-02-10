Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

88-year-old man arrested for voyeurism at women’s bath at Miyagi inn

MIYAGI

Police in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested an 88-year-old man who trespassed into the men’s bathing facility and climbed over a partition to to observe the women’s bath area.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported.The man, who is from Ishinomaki City, was not a guest at the inn. 

Police said he entered the inn and went into the men’s bathing space. He then climbed up a two-meter partition and perched himself on top so he could see the women’s bath. However, a woman noticed him and reported the man to the inn which contacted police.

Police said the man has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “`I didn't want to see the naked bodies of women. I was just checking the structure of the women's bathhouse.”

