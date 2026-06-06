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88-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing 85-year-old wife

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NAGNO

An 88-year-old man has been arrested in Tenryu village, Nagano Prefecture, on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old wife.

According to police, Kazuzo Morita is accused of killing his wife, Kazuyo, at their home on Saturday afternoon by beating her with a baseball bat and stabbing her with a knife, Nagano Broadcasting Corp reported.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Morita called 110 and said he had killed his wife. Police said Kazuyo was declared dead at the scene. Police said she had been struck multiple times on the head and body with the bat.

Morita was injured and taken to the hospital, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said he has admitted killing his wife but has so far given no motive.

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